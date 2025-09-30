XML Financial LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

XML Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3%

Pfizer stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.