Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF $FINX

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 51,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 148,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of FINX stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.42 million, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech ETF Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.