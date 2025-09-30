First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares during the period. First Trust Growth Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTGS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 152,750.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

FTGS opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.