Contrasting Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) & Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) and Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi and Itau Unibanco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi 0 0 0 0 0.00 Itau Unibanco 0 1 2 1 3.00

Itau Unibanco has a consensus price target of $6.27, suggesting a potential downside of 14.37%. Given Itau Unibanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Itau Unibanco is more favorable than Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itau Unibanco has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi and Itau Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi 6.30% 17.19% 1.55% Itau Unibanco 14.05% 19.48% 1.48%

Dividends

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Itau Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itau Unibanco pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi and Itau Unibanco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi $17.96 billion N/A $1.29 billion $0.46 6.63 Itau Unibanco $158.95 billion 0.50 $7.62 billion $0.71 10.32

Itau Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itau Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Itau Unibanco beats Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

(Get Free Report)

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers’ requests, such as collection and payment services, and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related to treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, investment and pension funds management, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. Akbank T.A.S. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Itau Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and small companies, as well as middle-market companies and high net worth clients. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. operates as a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

