Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 2,966 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.