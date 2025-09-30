Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) versus Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Head to Head Review

Risk and Volatility

Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Therapeutics N/A -38.78% -35.88% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.87 million ($1.00) -65.55 Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and Vectura Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Therapeutics. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vectura Group beats Gemini Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vectura Group

(Get Free Report)

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

