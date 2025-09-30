Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) vs. Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) Financial Review

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) and Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Legend Biotech and Aardvark Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 1 10 0 2.91 Aardvark Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Legend Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $74.22, indicating a potential upside of 125.94%. Aardvark Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 127.83%. Given Aardvark Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aardvark Therapeutics is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

70.9% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Legend Biotech and Aardvark Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $627.24 million 9.67 -$177.03 million ($0.88) -37.33 Aardvark Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.59 million N/A N/A

Aardvark Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legend Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and Aardvark Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech -40.83% -32.00% -20.07% Aardvark Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aardvark Therapeutics beats Legend Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous CAR-T product candidates targeting various cancers, including Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

About Aardvark Therapeutics

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

