Contrasting Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) & Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Howard Hughes 12.85% 10.51% 3.15%

Volatility and Risk

Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 48.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Howard Hughes”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Howard Hughes $1.75 billion 2.77 $200.55 million $4.57 17.89

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Portland Estates and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 0 1 1 3.50 Howard Hughes 0 1 2 1 3.00

Howard Hughes has a consensus price target of $83.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Howard Hughes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

