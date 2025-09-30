Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF $HDEF Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO reduced its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,207,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

