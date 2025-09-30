Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF $FLRG Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRG opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.87.

The Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (FLRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Multifactor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected by four factors – value, quality, low volatility, and momentum. FLRG was launched on Sep 15, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

