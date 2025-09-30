Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.4333.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. Invitation Home has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

