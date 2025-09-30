LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 8,077 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 259.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $911.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

