Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Center Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $139.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day moving average is $130.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

