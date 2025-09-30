Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIX Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,843,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
