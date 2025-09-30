Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1636 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.