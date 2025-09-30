Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $163.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961,744 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $163,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 465.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $88.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $90.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.