3,700 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,460,693,000 after buying an additional 374,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after buying an additional 71,888,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,229,000 after buying an additional 599,149 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $278,367,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,881,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 74,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TLT stock opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.