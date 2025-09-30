First County Bank CT Takes Position in Novartis AG $NVS

First County Bank CT acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 66.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in Novartis by 172.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.63. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $130.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

