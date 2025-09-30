Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $443.21 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.