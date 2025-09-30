Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $181.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

