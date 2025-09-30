Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases Shares of 1,419 First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,419 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 8,992.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 204,943 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 202,689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,337 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,094 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,589 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
First Solar Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $223.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $255.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at $16,317,279.66. This represents a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,315 shares of company stock worth $6,021,305. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.06 price objective (up from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.80.
First Solar Profile
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
