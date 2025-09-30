Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases New Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22,889.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 274,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 135,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $148.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $152.40.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

