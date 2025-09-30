Rep. Dan Newhouse Buys Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Stock

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently bought shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). In a filing disclosed on September 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Exxon Mobil stock on August 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on 8/18/2025.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE XOM opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.54.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,195,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,483,000 after purchasing an additional 92,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

