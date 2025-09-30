Stone Summit Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 509,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,545,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IVV opened at $666.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $671.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $670.55.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

