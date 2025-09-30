Oak Family Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,437 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3876 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.