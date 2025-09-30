Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.40 and a 52 week high of $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

