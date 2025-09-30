Oak Family Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cameco by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. CLSA assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

