Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.9% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $821.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

