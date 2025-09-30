Oak Family Advisors LLC Raises Stake in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 37.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 91.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $348.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.42. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $140.47 and a one year high of $360.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The firm had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDCC. Roth Capital boosted their price target on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.00.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total value of $127,273.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,414.40. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.78, for a total value of $289,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,160,833.16. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,466 shares of company stock valued at $902,664. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

