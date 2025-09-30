Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387,339 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,935,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,169,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,703,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,000,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,450,000 after acquiring an additional 156,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.15.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

