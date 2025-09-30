LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $981,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.00. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.