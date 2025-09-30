HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.93.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,012,160.40. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,094 shares of company stock worth $25,716,404. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of HUBS opened at $520.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,265.15, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.34 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

