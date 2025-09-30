Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after buying an additional 401,771,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after buying an additional 7,443,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,730,000 after purchasing an additional 833,285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,174,000 after buying an additional 778,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,911,000 after acquiring an additional 774,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

