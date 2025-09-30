General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $332.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.43 and its 200-day moving average is $292.41. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $337.52.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

