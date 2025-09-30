Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,147 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $359.42 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.