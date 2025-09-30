Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Position Boosted by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,265.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $189.77 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

