Oakworth Capital Inc. Trims Position in United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UCB shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCB opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $35.38.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%.United Community Banks’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,541.30. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.