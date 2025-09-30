Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 632 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,786,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,154,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,712,000 after purchasing an additional 563,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,157,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,431,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,901,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,278,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

