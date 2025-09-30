Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $4,271.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,090.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,826.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,980.10 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $51.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,538.21.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

