Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.78.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

