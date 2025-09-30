Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,696,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $83,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

