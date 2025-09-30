Northwest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 42.0% in the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 865.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $166.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day moving average is $177.28.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $377,383.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,137.20. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $212.00 price target on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Melius Research raised Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.35.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

