Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Allison Transmission makes up approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRH Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Price Performance
ALSN stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.02.
Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.
Allison Transmission Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
