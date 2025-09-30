Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Allison Transmission makes up approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRH Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

