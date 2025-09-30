Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $259,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

AVDE opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

