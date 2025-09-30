Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Stock Position Trimmed by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,038 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $45,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

