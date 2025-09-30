Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Invests $38,000 in Geron Corporation $GERN

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exome Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 106.0% during the first quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 3,215,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,305 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 15.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Geron Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 53.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5455.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.