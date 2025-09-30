Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 431.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.