Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 189.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 719,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 470,949 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 243,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 849,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after buying an additional 95,866 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 400,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 49,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

DFIP opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $42.77.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.