Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 385 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IVW stock opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $105.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

