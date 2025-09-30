AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF $TAFM Stock Holdings Lifted by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF comprises 2.4% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2%

TAFM stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

About AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF

The AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 4 to 7 years TAFM was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

